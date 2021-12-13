Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.12.2021
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Adhesive and Sealants Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 85.62 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this adhesive and sealants market report.

Arizton Logo

The adhesive and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Insights:

  • Waterborne adhesives emerged as the most prominent segment for adhesives, whereas silicone-borne sealants accounted for the maximum share in the global sealants market.
  • Almost every region worldwide will witness a rise in demand for packaging due to these reasons. The manufacturers of adhesives will find a surge in demand from the paperboard packaging industry which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.
  • Several prominent players in the packaging industry, such as International Paper, Amcor, Crown Holdings, and Mondi are registering strong growth owing to the spurt in construction activities, population, and overall demand. Therefore, the packaging industry is a key driver for the global adhesives and sealants market.
  • Hospitals and clinics are expected to positively influence the consumption of adhesives and sealants until Q4 2022. Thus, the rising demand for medical appliances and PPE kits in the health sector will accelerate the growth of the global adhesive and sealants market in the coming years.
  • The presence of emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia in APAC will drive the demand for adhesives and sealants. The APAC adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% to reach USD 31.83 billion by 2026.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026
  • Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by type, technology, structure type, end user application, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors, and 22 other vendors are profiled in the report

Adhesive and Sealants Market - Opportunities Assessment

The demand for bio-based adhesives and encourage greater investment in R&D initiatives. The growing awareness of hygiene and personal protection will trigger the demand for adhesives across the medical industry and provide excellent opportunities for vendors in the global adhesive and sealants market until Q4 2025. Adhesives and sealants have emerged as technology enablers in several industries due to continual innovation and product development which in turn, is encouraging players to create innovation and accelerate their growth in the market. Moreover, the fast-paced consumer lifestyle has triggered the demand for packaged food and drinks and flexible packaging options. Also, the significant increase in online products sales has resulted in a significant increase in demand for e-commerce packaging solutions.

Adhesive and Sealants by Type

  • Adhesives
  • Sealants

Adhesive and Sealants by Technology

  • Water Based
  • Solvent Based
  • Hot Melt
  • Reactive
  • Pressure Sensitive
  • Other

Adhesive and Sealants by Structure Type

  • Silicone
  • PU
  • Acrylic
  • Polysulfide
  • Butyl
  • Plastisol
  • Others

Adhesive and Sealants by End-User Application

  • Paper and Packaging
  • Building and Construction
  • Woodwork and Joinery
  • Transportation
  • Consumer/DIY
  • Footwear and Leather
  • Others

Adhesive and Sealants by Geography

  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Japan
    • Indonesia
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Russia
    • UK
    • Turkey
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Rising demand for bio-based adhesives
  • Increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry
  • Increasing acceptance from the packaging industry
  • Rising demand in the APAC countries

Major Vendors

  • Henkel
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Avery Dennison
  • 3M

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Sika AG
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • RPM International Inc.
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Beardow Adams
  • Franklin International
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • ITW
  • DuPont
  • Lintec Corporation
  • Ashland Global
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Delo Industrial Adhesives
  • Jowat SE
  • General Sealants Inc.
  • Berry Global, Inc.
  • Chemence
  • Dymax
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Master Bond

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

