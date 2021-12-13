Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 6 to December 10, 2021:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 06.12.2021 603,615 43.4033 26,198,881.12 XPAR 06.12.2021 177,238 43.3827 7,689,070.60 CEUX 06.12.2021 58,781 43.4066 2,551,484.94 TQEX 06.12.2021 58,988 43.4080 2,560,551.10 AQEU 07.12.2021 594,000 44.1211 26,207,954.78 XPAR 07.12.2021 180,000 44.1219 7,941,949.92 CEUX 07.12.2021 54,998 44.1214 2,426,586.45 TQEX 07.12.2021 54,928 44.1212 2,423,487.63 AQEU 08.12.2021 712,638 44.1302 31,448,884.55 XPAR 08.12.2021 222,380 44.1455 9,817,076.96 CEUX 08.12.2021 27,000 44.0789 1,190,129.36 TQEX 08.12.2021 35,000 44.1103 1,543,860.96 AQEU 09.12.2021 702,068 43.8787 30,805,856.43 XPAR 09.12.2021 184,024 43.9152 8,081,453.89 CEUX 09.12.2021 31,000 43.9298 1,361,824.89 TQEX 09.12.2021 59,500 43.9017 2,612,152.34 AQEU 10.12.2021 591,690 44.1156 26,102,764.10 XPAR 10.12.2021 240,000 44.1202 10,588,850.40 CEUX 10.12.2021 30,000 44.1174 1,323,522.78 TQEX 10.12.2021 45,000 44.1074 1,984,834.13 AQEU Total 4,662,848 43.9348 204,861,177.31

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005814/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com