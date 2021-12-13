Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 6 to December 10, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
price of the shares
Amount of
Market
06.12.2021
603,615
43.4033
26,198,881.12
XPAR
06.12.2021
177,238
43.3827
7,689,070.60
CEUX
06.12.2021
58,781
43.4066
2,551,484.94
TQEX
06.12.2021
58,988
43.4080
2,560,551.10
AQEU
07.12.2021
594,000
44.1211
26,207,954.78
XPAR
07.12.2021
180,000
44.1219
7,941,949.92
CEUX
07.12.2021
54,998
44.1214
2,426,586.45
TQEX
07.12.2021
54,928
44.1212
2,423,487.63
AQEU
08.12.2021
712,638
44.1302
31,448,884.55
XPAR
08.12.2021
222,380
44.1455
9,817,076.96
CEUX
08.12.2021
27,000
44.0789
1,190,129.36
TQEX
08.12.2021
35,000
44.1103
1,543,860.96
AQEU
09.12.2021
702,068
43.8787
30,805,856.43
XPAR
09.12.2021
184,024
43.9152
8,081,453.89
CEUX
09.12.2021
31,000
43.9298
1,361,824.89
TQEX
09.12.2021
59,500
43.9017
2,612,152.34
AQEU
10.12.2021
591,690
44.1156
26,102,764.10
XPAR
10.12.2021
240,000
44.1202
10,588,850.40
CEUX
10.12.2021
30,000
44.1174
1,323,522.78
TQEX
10.12.2021
45,000
44.1074
1,984,834.13
AQEU
Total
4,662,848
43.9348
204,861,177.31
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
