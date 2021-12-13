The "ePharmacy Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Region (Middle East Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ePharmacy market size is expected to reach USD 169.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4%

Factors driving the adoption of ePharmacy include the improved access to online web-based services, increasing awareness regarding e-commerce amongst consumers, rise in the number of internet users, and a surge in the aging population experiencing difficulty to visit pharmacies.

In addition, benefits, such as affordability, convenience, and ease in the availability of medicines, are boosting the adoption of these platforms.

High treatment costs are driving the demand for low-cost healthcare services, which, in turn, is bolstering the adoption of online pharmacies owing to the lucrative offers, such as price discounts, provided by them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market growth and transformed the fortunes of ePharma companies owing to increasing consumer switch from traditional buying towards online purchases of general medications and medical devices, such as oximeters, thermometers, and health supplements.

As per an article published by Economic Times, in July 2021, the number of households utilizing ePharmacy services grew 2.5 times to 9.0 million during the pandemic. Thus, the ePharmacy segment has also gained significant growth during the lockdown period imposed due to the pandemic, as governments declared the delivery of medicines through e-commerce platforms as essential services.

ePharmacy Market Report Highlights

The global market will witness significant growth owing to the rising internet penetration and high adoption of e-commerce platforms

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, developed healthcare infrastructure, and penetration of IT in healthcare across the region

Industry players in this market have significantly expanded their customer base as well as their product service offerings to keep up with the growing needs of the consumers

The main focus of these players is on increasing the Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) by catering to their healthcare needs in a comprehensive manner, as various online pharmacies have started offering additional services like e-diagnostics, e-consultation, and retailing of health wellness products

Furthermore, a rise in the number of strategic initiatives is aiding market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Amazon India announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru, India

This launch marked the entry of the company in the online medicine segment that has gained significant traction during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 ePharmacy Market Variables, Trends Scope

Chapter 4 ePharmacy Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 ePharmacy market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

Express Scripts Holding Company

CVS Health

OptumRx, Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kn90g

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005884/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900