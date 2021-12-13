Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") announces a consolidation of its common shares on a three (3) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation") and a change to its trading symbol from "SOCK" to "SMRV." The Company currently has 74,024,406 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company expects to have 24,674,794 common shares issued and outstanding.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the Share Consolidation and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading, effective market open on December 15, 2021, on the TSX.V on a post-consolidated basis under the new trading symbol SMRV.

On the effective date, the Company's new CUSIP number will be 83268K207 and ISIN will be CA83268K2074. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) Advices representing their consolidated common shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. The letter of transmittal will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Share Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

