World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Receives National Awards for Cultural Excellence

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company offering personal loans and tax prep services, happily announces its recent recognition as a national Top Workplaces recipient for Cultural Excellence in three categories: Empowering Employees, Top Managers and, new this year, Professional Development. As an added honor, World also received Top Workplaces recognition for regional operations in Oklahoma for the second year in a row.

The Top Workplaces awards were based on survey responses from World Finance Team Members across the country. The Oklahoma Top Workplaces award, an independent award presented by The Oklahoman in partnership with Energage, was based on anonymous, data-driven surveys of local employees, measuring 15 drivers of company culture.

World helps their customers unlock their financial good, offering services to improve overall financial wellness. At World, the employees are just as important as the customers, and creating a fun and engaging employee experience is at the center of their culture. World provides employees with competitive benefit packages, they encourage community engagement at local branches, and they provide management development training to Team Members to foster upward growth within the company.

"Building an exceptional company culture has been a top priority for World Finance over the last several years and it is so rewarding to see that hard work recognized," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "We are grateful for our more than 3,500 Team Members across the country, including our associates in Oklahoma, who are dedicated to delivering a quality customer experience to everyone who walks through our doors."

World has 67 community-based branches that employ nearly 185 Team Members in Oklahoma. World was also recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA and a 2021 Top Workplaces in the Financial Services Industry winner and has earned eight regional Top Workplaces recognitions in 2020 and 2021.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,200 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

