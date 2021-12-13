Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 13 décembre/December 2021) Grand Peak Capital Corp. ("Grand Peak" or the "Company") has announced that January 5, 2022 will be the payment date of the previously announced special dividend in kind to the shareholders of record at the close of business on the 5th day of November 2021. The dividend will be paid by the issuance of one share (each a "US Subco Share") of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Peak USA, Inc.

_________________________________

Grand Peak Capital Corp. (« Grand Peak » ou la « Société ») a annoncé que le 5 janvier 2022 sera la date de paiement du dividende spécial en nature précédemment annoncé aux actionnaires inscrits à la fermeture des bureaux le 5e jour. de novembre 2021. Le dividende sera payé par l'émission d'une action (chacune étant une « action américaine Subco ») de la filiale en propriété exclusive de la Société, Grand Peak USA, Inc.

Symbol/Symbole : GPK Ex-dividend Date/Date ex-dividende: le 4 novembre/November 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 5 novembre/November 2021 Payable Date/Date de paiement: le 5 janvier/January 2022

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com