Flooid's unified commerce platform and fuel integration helps retailer build loyalty and improve customer experience across 93 locations

Flooid, a market leading unified commerce platform, today announced that Lincolnshire Co-op, an independent co-op based in Lincoln with over 290,000 members, has completed roll out of Flooid's fuel point-of-sale integration to their entire fuel estate.

Flooid and Lincolnshire Co-op have worked together since 2016. This project is an addition to the existing solutions that Flooid and the society have together. Lincolnshire Co-op uses Flooid's unified commerce platform including point-of-sale, back office and self-checkout solutions. Adding fuel point of sale was a natural next step and allows Lincolnshire Co-op the ability to handle all transactions including fuel from a single commerce engine and allows customers to experience seamless shopping whether in-store or on the fuel forecourt.

"We originally selected Flooid because of the ability to extend the solution and the ability to continue to adapt to our needs. This project is an excellent example of that extensibility. Flooid allowed easy implementation of new fuel capabilities alongside our existing POS and self-checkout solutions. Fuel plays an important role in our operations and it was strategically important to have it integrated into the rest of our store systems. Now, we have the specialist capability a forecourt demands, we can offer our members an enhanced shopping experience at the fuel pump," said Andrew Turner, Head of Group Services at Lincolnshire Co-operative.

"We're thrilled to have completed another project with Lincolnshire Co-op. Fuel and forecourt operations are often siloed, but Flooid's platform approach allows Lincolnshire Co-op to integrate all their customer touchpoints and to create a seamless journey that supports their commitment to convenience and service to their members. We are very much looking forward to a busy 2022 when the society will be upgrading to the latest version of Flooid's future-proof platform and transitioning to the Google Cloud," said Garry McLauchlan, Director EMEA Accounts, Flooid.

Flooid is a market-leading unified commerce platform that enables retail and hospitality brands to sell to customers flexibly and consistently, wherever they are and however they choose to shop. Our solutions enable retailers to select the right mix of services and tech partners to facilitate the selling journey that's right for every customer.

Flooid is a global provider of POS and unified commerce software and services to the retail industry. Headquartered in Coventry, Flooid also operates in North America and has a network of resellers in mainland Europe, Africa, and Australasia. The company employs more than 400 people across the world.

The Flooid client list includes UK signature names such as John Lewis, Krispy Kreme, Marks Spencer, One Stop, Waitrose and Waterstones. North American clients include names like Bass Pro Shops, PVH, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Walgreens. The company also works with David Jones in Australia and Pick n Pay in South Africa.

Flooid solutions are found in 60+ countries, with its software running on hundreds of thousands of devices and touchpoints

For more information about Flooid, please visit: flooid.com

