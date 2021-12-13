Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Pressure Washer Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this pressure washer market report.

The pressure washer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.3% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Insights:

The UAE has the highest construction activity pipeline in the region, which, in turn, has increased the demand for cleaning supplies such as pressure washers in the Middle East & Africa region.

& region. By 2022, the number of car washes is expected to increase by 10%. Further, the flexible working hours, convenient business structure, technological innovation, enhancement of sales through mobile applications are expected to drive the market for professional car cleaning services.

Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economies of APAC and Latin America are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market.

are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market. Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. Several manufacturers are investing in developing more powerful battery-powered machines with longer runtime. The US, Canada , Germany , China , France , and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market. This in turn, is fueling the growth of the market across the globe.

, , , , and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market. This in turn, is fueling the growth of the market across the globe. Kärcher, RYOBI, Robert Bosch , Stanley Black & Decker, AR Blue Clean, Briggs & Stratton, and others. STANLEY SHP2150 is one of the most powerful electric pressure washers manufactured by the brand, where the connection choices are suitable for professional-level accessories.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by power source, operation, output, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors, and 30 other vendors are profiled in the report

Pressure Washer Market - Opportunities Assessment

Rapid technological improvements are adversely affecting market as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades in their products. Robert Bosch introduced Fontus, a cordless low-pressure cleaner. This pressure washer is used for small to medium cleaning tasks for places without power or water supply. Thus, product innovations, feature enhancements, new cordless battery pressure washer product lines can serve as the point of differentiation and help companies gain traction in the market. Cordless battery-operated pressure washers are regarded as the future of the pressure washer industry and major players such as Kärcher have already ventured into the segment. With price being a major influencer of adoption in emerging economies, brands such as Sun Joe are highly recognized in the market for their budget-friendly pressure washer models. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 has stressed the significance of contract cleaners across the countries that can potentially serve as a revenue-generating opportunity in the upcoming years.

Pressure Washer Market by Power Source

Electric

Gas

Battery

Pressure Washer Market by Operation

Hot-water

Cold-water

Pressure Washer Market by Output

0-1,500 PSI

1,501-3,000 PSI

3,001-4,000 PSI

Above 4,000 PSI

Pressure Washer Market by End-user

Residential

Garden



Vehicles



Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas



Bicycle



Others

Commercial

Automobile



Construction



Public and municipality



Retail



Hospitality



Healthcare



Agriculture



Others

Contract Cleaners

Pressure Washer Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Turkey

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

The rise in Adoption of Consumer Pressure Washers

Preference for Cordless Pressure Washers

Significance of Professional Contract Cleaning Services

Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry

Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

FNA Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Briggs & Stratton

Other Prominent Vendors

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash Group

Alkota Cleaning Systems

Annovi Reverberi Group

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker IPC Solutions

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz Electrica SA

SIMONIZ

STIHL

Koki Holdings

Makita Corporation

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

Snap-on

Vortex Industries

Troy-Bilt

DuroMax

RIDGID

Yamaha

Deluxe Cleaning Systems

AVA of Norway

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

BE Power Equipment

