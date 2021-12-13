Anzeige
Montag, 13.12.2021
WKN: A3CQ72 ISIN: US1523091007 Ticker-Symbol: 260 
Frankfurt
13.12.21
09:16 Uhr
10,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2021 | 22:17
102 Leser
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ("Company") (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage company leveraging its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced that it has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI). The addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index contains securities of NASDAQ-listed companies classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either Biotechnology or Pharmaceuticals which also meet other eligibility criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. More information about the Index can be found at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/index/overview/NBI.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa's asset-centric companies' programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jennifer Porcelli, Head of Investor Relations
Centessa Pharmaceuticals
jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com

Media:
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
