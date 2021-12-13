Sidus Space, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $15,000,000 of gross proceeds to Sidus Space, Inc.

The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 14, 2021 under the symbol "SIDU." The offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email: offerings@boustead1828.com or by calling +1 (949) 502-4408 or standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on December 13, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sidus Space, Inc.

Sidus Space located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with our rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.

