Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("Team" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held on December 10, 2021.

Annual General Meeting Results

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated November 5, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 10, 2021 at 9:30am PST in virtual format and in person at the Company's Offices, including:

Election of nominees Arni Johannson, Sean Cote, Lisa Kowan and Jonathan Jackson to the Board of Directors of the Company;

Re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year and authorization of directors to fix their remuneration; and

Approval of the 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

The Company would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.

Investment Policy Amendment

The Directors of Canadian Nexus continuously review the Company's Investment Policy in order to provide flexibility in the market and to increase shareholder value. In light of the current volatility in the market and economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company announces that its board of directors has adopted an amended and restated investment policy, which governs its investment activities and investment strategy. The investment policy provides the Company with additional flexibility to invest in any early-stage to mid-level emerging growth companies. The Company will continue to look for high-growth opportunities in varying sectors, including mining, emerging technology, media and the hospitality industry.

A copy of the investment policy will be posted on the company's SEDAR profile.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

Contact:

Arni Johannson, CEO

604-960-1878

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

