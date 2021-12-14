Regulatory News:

EDF Renewables, one of the world leaders in renewable energy, and OVHcloud (Paris:OVH), a European provider of cloud solutions, have entered into their first renewable power purchase agreement. The 15-year agreement covers the supply of electricity from a 50 MW solar power plant in France to be built, owned and operated by EDF Renewables.

Under the deal, OVHcloud will be supplied with competitively priced renewable energy to power a number of its data centres in France, which currently consist of 16 buildings at four locations. It will help meet OVHcloud's decarbonisation goal of obtaining 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

EDF Renewables will build a 50 MW photovoltaic power plant in the south of France, with a scheduled commissioning date in 2024. This is the ninth renewable power purchase agreement entered into by EDF Renewables with businesses in France over the past three years.

Nicolas Couderc, EDF Renewables' Executive Vice-President, France, commented: "We are proud to have agreed a long-term partnership between EDF Renewables and OVHcloud, Europe's leading cloud provider, and to be supporting its decarbonisation drive. This deal also represents a step forward in execution of EDF's Solar Plan, which aims to make the Group a leading player in solar energy in France, with market share of 30% by 2035

François Sterin, OVHcloud's Chief Industry Officer, added: "OVHcloud has always invested in achieving energy performance and efficiency standards. We are delighted to be upholding this commitment by securing a competitively priced and responsible energy supply over the long term and working together with a partner of EDF Renewables' calibre

Gauthier Gamby, OVHcloud's Chief Procurement Officer, added:"We were impressed by the local and innovative nature of the solar power plant project EDF Renewables presented to us. It incorporates responsible electricity generation that will help protect the environment

About EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables is an international leader in renewable energies, with gross installed capacity of 13.8 GW worldwide. EDF Renewables operates mostly in Europe and North America but is continuing to grow by moving into promising emerging regions such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East. Traditionally focused on onshore wind and solar photovoltaic power, the company is now gaining strong positions in offshore wind power as well as new technologies such as energy storage. EDF Renewables develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable energies projects. EDF Renewables is part of the EDF Group.

For more information, visit: www.edf-renewables.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edf-renewables and on Twitter (@EDF_RE in French and @EDF_Renewables in English).

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain-from the design of its servers, to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers its customers latest-generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

https://corporate.ovhcloud.com/

