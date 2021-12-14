Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C45N ISIN: FR0014005HJ9 Ticker-Symbol: 7U7 
Tradegate
09.12.21
18:56 Uhr
21,610 Euro
-0,290
-1,32 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OVH GROUPE SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OVH GROUPE SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,80022,04008:29
21,89022,08008:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDF
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE12,195+1,04 %
OVH GROUPE SAS21,610-1,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.