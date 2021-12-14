Moody's announced today that it has appointed Julia Haake as Managing Director for Market Strategy in Moody's ESG Solutions Group. In this newly-established role, Ms. Haake will be responsible for shaping and articulating Moody's commercial sustainability and ESG strategy, and driving alignment across teams to maximise market impact. Ms. Haake will report to Andrea Blackman, Global Head of Moody's ESG Solutions.

"Our comprehensive solutions suite helps organizations achieve sustainable growth by providing trusted ESG data and insights to better inform strategic planning, investment decisions, and risk analysis," said Ms. Blackman. "Julia's experience in sustainability and ESG makes her the ideal person to strengthen our offerings and communicate the exciting news about the depth and breadth of Moody's tools and domain expertise."

Ms. Haake's remit will include steering Moody's ESG Solutions' research and outreach to further enhance its position as an ESG thought leader, as well as overseeing the group's methodology team as it adapts to serve the evolving needs of customers and policymakers to deliver clarity and transparency.

Ms. Haake joins Moody's from ISS, where she was part of the ESG business unit's leadership team. She has worked in sustainability and ESG since 1993, first as a researcher at the German Wuppertal Institute and at Versailles University in France, where she completed her PhD thesis in environmental economics. Ms. Haake subsequently held roles at O2 France as a consultant, La Poste Group as CSR lead, and at German ESG research house Oekom.

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody's ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.

