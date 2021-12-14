A U.S.-Israeli consortium is developing synchroinverters - inverters that mimic a synchronous generator and are able to actively respond to the grid's frequency changes while stabilizing the voltage. The new devices are expected to do this simultaneously and provide grid stability services in less than 16.67 milliseconds.Synchroinverters are a special kind of smart inverter that mimics a synchronous generator and are able to avoid grid voltage frequency fluctuations and faults by responding dynamically and autonomously to changes in the grid by software means, and providing an inertial response ...

