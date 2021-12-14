Jabra and UMA have partneredto deliver innovative video conferencing and meeting room solutions, enabling Jabra devices to be managed seamlessly from one place on the UMA dashboard with real-time analytics. With Jabra PanaCast intelligent video conferencing cameras, users can manage meeting room occupancy levels and control room occupancy levels from a desktop, smartphone or meeting room display panel to optimise the use of office space.

The Jabra PanaCast and PanaCast 50's unique 180-degree field-of-view covers the whole room and generates anonymous room occupancy data. This feeds real-time information into the UMA dashboard, providing insights and analytics. UMA automatically makes a meeting room available to book in the event of a no-show. Rooms can also be auto-booked by simply walking in.

With the shift towards hybrid-working, companies are reviewing their technology investments and office space-utilisation. UMAenables users to manage meeting-room and desk utilisation and device management of audio-visual devices, all from a single pane of glass. Organisations are now able to optimise their facilities and technology infrastructure to create an efficient and safe workplace, compliant with Covid Winter-Plan guidelines.

The combined value-proposition of UMA and Jabra allows customers to realise an improved return on their technology investments through business intelligence and simpler mechanisms to support and maintain their meeting room technology. Users can check Jabra device status, remotely diagnose and fix issues, and push software updates.

Nigel Dunn, Managing Director, EMEA North at Jabra says, "We are thrilled to be teaming up with UMA to deliver a new standard in meeting room solutions for hybrid working. Jabra PanaCast's data-driven insights and analytics gives a real-time view of how the workplace is being used, enabling companies to improve efficiency and maximise their real estate. It's now time to start thinking about future-proofing offices and taking conferencing and the meeting booking experience to the next level."

Nathan Rogers, Head of Channel, UMA says, "I'm looking forward to continuing to build a strong partnership with Jabra. The UMA and Jabra integration will deliver meaningful insights to businesses ensuring they understand how their real estate is being used. UMA delivers a simplified user experience to enable the booking of meeting spaces, and when partnered with the Jabra PanaCast the business has enhanced analytical data at their fingertips. Jabra's audio experience and smart UC technology working in coalition with our Workplace Software will deliver a game changing advantage to users."

Working in partnership with our mutual UK and European distributors means the reseller and Integrator customers will get a cohesive approach."

The Jabra PanaCast is supported on UMA's platform today, with PanaCast 50 to follow in early 2022.

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group.

This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centres, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs 6,500 people and in 2020 reported annual revenue of DKK 13.4bn. The Jabra brand accounts for approx. DKK 8.7bn and employs 1,900 people. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

About UMA

UMA is an innovative workplace software-as-a-service platform, connecting internet-of-things, audio, video, and collaboration technology and digitising the workplace environment.

Driven by a passion to improve technology user experiences in the workplace UMA enables you to book and manage resources and optimise space and environmental conditions, adapting to the changing needs of the workforce.

UMA was founded in Halifax, Yorkshire, UK and delivers solutions to enterprise and SME customers from all industry verticals across the world.

Find out more and get started with a free trial of UMA at www.askuma.ai

