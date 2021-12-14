Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil's Sieradz factory to go into 100% fossil-free electricity

Scanfil plc Press release 14 December 2021 at 12.00 p.m. EEST



Scanfil'sSieradz factory to go into 100% fossil-free electricity



Scanfil's Sieradz factory in Poland signed an agreement about switching to 100% fossil-free electricity. As of 1 January, 2022 Sieradz factory will be CO2 neutral in its electricity.



Sieradz factory is one of Scanfil's biggest factories and has an annual electrical energy consumption of about 3,700 MWh. If this amount of energy would be produced with coal, it would create nearly 3,850 tons of CO2 emissions.



"By changing the energy source of our electricity, we can make a significant environmental impact," states Scanfil's Mats Lindblad, Director Quality Systems." I am happy to see that we are moving fast and reducing our environmental impact."Scanfil and all of its factories are committed to improving its operations also from the environmental point of view. Sieradz is now the fourth factory within the Scanfil factory network that will be using only fossil-free electricity."The eagerness to do environmental actions are high in our production sites. All our factories are contributing to the Scanfil's common goal, and we will reach our goals earlier than planned," Mats Lindblad continues.Scanfil has set science-based targets for significant reductions in greenhouse gasMats Lindblad, Director of Global Quality Systemsmats.lindblad@scanfil.com