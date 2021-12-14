Anzeige
WKN: A1JR54 ISIN: FI4000029905 Ticker-Symbol: S0A 
München
14.12.21
08:00 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2021 | 11:05
Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil's Sieradz factory to go into 100% fossil-free electricity

Scanfil plc Press release 14 December 2021 at 12.00 p.m. EEST

Scanfil'sSieradz factory to go into 100% fossil-free electricity

Scanfil's Sieradz factory in Poland signed an agreement about switching to 100% fossil-free electricity. As of 1 January, 2022 Sieradz factory will be CO2 neutral in its electricity.

Sieradz factory is one of Scanfil's biggest factories and has an annual electrical energy consumption of about 3,700 MWh. If this amount of energy would be produced with coal, it would create nearly 3,850 tons of CO2 emissions.


"By changing the energy source of our electricity, we can make a significant environmental impact," states Scanfil's Mats Lindblad, Director Quality Systems." I am happy to see that we are moving fast and reducing our environmental impact."

Scanfil and all of its factories are committed to improving its operations also from the environmental point of view. Sieradz is now the fourth factory within the Scanfil factory network that will be using only fossil-free electricity.

"The eagerness to do environmental actions are high in our production sites. All our factories are contributing to the Scanfil's common goal, and we will reach our goals earlier than planned," Mats Lindblad continues.

Scanfil has set science-based targets for significant reductions in greenhouse gas

More information:
Mats Lindblad, Director of Global Quality Systems
mats.lindblad@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief
Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
