The partnership will enable the leading VPN provider to offer localized payments to customers in 13 new countries as part of the company's overall growth strategy

dLocal, a technology-first payments platform that enables global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced it will power the global expansion of Surfshark, a leading Virtual Private Network (VPN) provider and online toolkit that delivers privacy and security for users' digital lives, to 13 new countries.

Surfshark selected the One dLocal integration one API, one platform, one contract to help them offer local payments in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the new partnership, Surfshark will be able to seamlessly and simultaneously launch operations in 13 emerging markets.

The markets covered include Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

dLocal will enable Surfshark to offer their customers convenient local payment methods specific to each individual market, which could include cash, bank transfers, local digital wallets, local credit cards, and international credit cards.

"Our vision is one in which people have full control of their digital lives," said Regimantas Urbanas, Chief Marketing Officer at Surfshark. "Payments should be the easiest part of the customers' journey. That's why we're excited to partner with dLocal to allow users to pay with the alternative payment methods they trust, and ultimately scale Surfshark to a broader range of clients around the world."

"Surfshark's expansion is a true customer success story," said Michel Golffed, SVP Growth at dLocal. Following the fast, hassle-free integration of One dLocal, we ended up broadening their initial expansion plans to include more markets than originally intended. We are honored to be selected as the exclusive payments facilitator to support Surfshark's global expansion in new markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America."

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

About Surfshark

Surfshark, a Gold winner at 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence awards as a Most Innovative Security Service of the Year, is a privacy protection toolset developed to provide its users with the ability to control their online presence seamlessly. The core premise of Surfshark is to humanize online privacy protection and develop tools that protect users' privacy beyond the realm of a virtual private network. Surfshark is one of the very few VPNs that have been audited by independent security experts. Learn more at https://surfshark.com/

