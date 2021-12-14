Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is excited to announce the rollout of Pilot Pro, a powerful AI/ML trading mobile platform that monitors real-time market activities and order flow to allow traders to profit from market dynamics. Through this launch, Pilot Pro aims to reach 1.6M+ active users in more than 200 countries worldwide by integrating with Interactive Broker LLC. ("IBKR").

At its core, Pilot Pro analyzes the electronic order book of over 24+ financial exchanges and 300+ crypto exchanges to establish predictive relationships among Perception, Commitment, Equilibrium, and Sentiment (Four Algorithms) to deliver short-term (5-15 minutes) pricing directions across more than 60,000 securities (Stocks, Forex, Futures, Crypto assets) traded worldwide. Using our AI proprietary algorithm, Pilot Pro shows the top 10 opportunities in real time. The gauge meter over 80% or more for a security indicates that the market has reached an overbought/oversold level; and therefore, a potential trading opportunity exists.





Pilot Pro is available on iOS and Android platforms worldwide, and can be used as a standalone application or integrated with different online brokers worldwide (current integration only with IBKR).

Pilot Pro is an in-app upgradable premium version of Pilot Trading, available at USD $5.99 per month for a limited time. It provides the intelligence to identify multiple opportunities and solutions to "lock in" profits, thereby allowing for greater success. The new "trailing stop loss" feature can help mitigate the risk by integrating profit protection with any trading security within the mobile application. A detailed explanation of Pilot Pro is available on the Company's website (Pilot Pro).

"According to Finance Magnates Intelligence, 76% of the people are losing money while trading. With Pilot Pro, we aim to minimize this. We believe, our deep machine learning intelligence derived from real time electronic order books of financial and crypto exchanges will significantly minimize the risk for traders in the market. Pilot Pro will help users identify short-term opportunities to gain significant benefits while easily navigating through their portfolio," says Govin Misir, CEO at QuantGate Systems Inc.

"Pilot Pro and its integration with IBKR will provide investors a better way to engage and manage their portfolio by eliminating social and news sentiment. In return, with this expansion, Pilot Pro will continue to enhance its technology, AI, and product by understanding user 'needs' and 'wants' worldwide", adds Abhinav Duhan, Product Manager at Quantgate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

