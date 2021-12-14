Anzeige
14.12.2021 | 13:46
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - 4th Interim Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - 4th Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, December 14

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021, of 2.75 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 21 February 2022, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 21 January 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 January 2022.

After its merger with Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Transaction"), and as set out as part of the merger proposals, the Company has adopted a dividend policy to target an annualised dividend of 11 pence per share (equivalent to a quarterly dividend of 2.75 pence per share) for the three year period following the Transaction. Further information in relation to the Transaction is set out in the announcement on 1 March 2021.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

14 December 2021

