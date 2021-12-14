The "Europe Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The Germany market dominated the Europe in 2020, achieving a market value of $3356.3 Thousands by 2027. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during (2021 2027). Additionally, The France market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2021 2027).

Video conferencing technology has found its application in many industries among which the healthcare industry is significantly using the technology to fulfill various needs like high bandwidth, low power, high speed, and ultra-low latency.

This is due to the development of various data-intensive applications like augmented reality, video applications, and virtual reality. For the aforementioned applications, 5G technology provides an improved experience. Thus, the development of 5G technology is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for healthcare video conferencing solutions market.

The growing deployment of healthcare IT systems in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, healthcare enterprises are further emphasizing on developing their IT infrastructure to offer better medical services to their patients. Moreover, the government is taking initiatives for the enhancement of healthcare IT systems, which is supporting the healthcare video conferencing solutions market.

Further, several national governments like Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., are putting excessive investments in healthcare IT. Hence, the demand for healthcare video conferencing solutions is boosting in these nations.

The healthcare video conferencing solutions market is witnessing strong growth in Europe. The video conferencing service providers are witnessing several opportunities as the demand for infrastructure and endpoints deployment is increasing in this region. The growing number of incidences of chronic diseases, budgetary pressures on healthcare enterprises, and the growing geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to boost the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the advent of such solutions has led to reduced costs and improved care. Further, the early detection of diseases and rising number of successful pilot programs are anticipated to surge the adoption rate of the healthcare video conferencing solutions market in Europe.

Furthermore, video conferencing has created new opportunities for remote treatment and collaboration between patients, doctors, medical students, nurses, and other associated parties in this region. Hence, these factors are indicative of the future growth of the regional healthcare video conferencing solutions market.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corporation

Plantronics, Inc. (Polycom, Inc.)

Adobe, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment Holding Co., Ltd.)

Logitech International S.A.

Pexip AS

Intrado Corporation (Apollo Global Management)

Vidyo, Inc. (Enghouse Systems Ltd.)

