Bonita low code platform equips fusion teams and has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Bonitasoft as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading iBPMS vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, which provides the strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The iBPMS market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of the overall product lifecycle. The demand for iBPMS has been around for several years due to the increasing market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of digital means has boosted significantly across industries, along with further advancements powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA). Businesses around the world are turning to iBPMS, as it effectively automates and orchestrates their business processes. This function is performed through the collaborative efforts of people, data, and systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global economy and it has also impacted the market for overall digital transformation and enterprise software, including the iBPMS market. However, the markets like iBPMS are witnessing simultaneous traction and surge in demand, as automated processes have helped them reduce manual intervention and have enhanced process efficiency by increasing the visibility of processes at each step in the business process cycle. Additionally, global iBPMS vendors see a significant surge because of direct inquiries from various medium to large organizations and their network partners.

The iBPMS platform plays crucial value propositions, like providing visibility throughout the process lifecycle, automating redundant processes, orchestrating people, data, systems, and document management. The global demand for iBPMS is increasing due to the capability of the platform, which seamlessly provides an automated and enhanced user experience and easy to use drag-and-drop low code/ no-code platform. Additionally, the vendors provide user-friendly mobile applications to update, access, and edit processes on the go. The tasks can be updated in offline mode. The updated tasks are automatically updated and synced with the system when the platform is back online.

"Bonitasoft, with its comprehensive technology, provides a low code platform which helps reduce the burden of the development team, equips fusion teams, and focuses on key performance indicators and has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Further, it has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) market", said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The Bonita platform, with visual programming tools and coding capability to externalize the development of product extensions, case management, digitalization tools, and RPA integration capabilities helps intelligently manage the end-to-end processes. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Bonitasoft is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global iBPMS market."

"We are proud to be recognized among the leaders in the intelligent business process management (iBPMS) market," said Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO and co-founder of Bonitasoft. "This is a recognition for the whole Bonita ecosystem, including Bonitasoft employees, partners, customers and open-source community members."

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.

The Bonita Community open-source edition includes all capabilities required to develop and deploy process automation projects and can be downloaded here.

