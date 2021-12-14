Two Whittier Trust Employees Named To 2021 Orange County 500 List

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Whittier Trust is proud to announce that David Dahl and Greg Custer have been named in the Orange County Business Journal's 2021 Orange County 500 list . In addition, Whittier Trust's esteemed Director, Dr. Jim Doti, joins David and Greg on the list.

The OC 500 is a publication created by the Orange County Business Journal, providing a close up look at the year's top 500 people driving local economic growth in Orange County. Influential honorees range from top executives to up-and-comers, as well as a diverse group of governmental, philanthropic, religious, and other civic representatives.

David Dahl is the President & CEO of Whittier Trust Company and Whittier Holdings. For the past 25 years, his responsibilities have included overseeing all aspects of investment and real estate management, as well as fiduciary, philanthropic, and family office services. David is Past President and Governor of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts.

Greg is an Executive Vice President and Manager of Orange County's Newport Beach office. With a focus on very high net worth individuals, he advises clients on matters ranging from estate plans, gifting, and real estate, to various concierge services. Greg is on the board of The United Way's Executive Council to End Homelessness and a Director for The Tournament of Roses. This is his fourth year in a row making the OC 500 list.

Dr. James L. Doti is the Director of Whittier Trust Company and is a noted economist. His biannual economic forecasts, released with colleague Raymond Sfeir, are among the nation's most accurate predictors of gross domestic product. Dr. Doti also served as president of Chapman University for 25 years, and currently serves on the Chapman faculty. He holds the Donald Bren Distinguished Chair in Business and Economics.

"This is an honor," said David Dahl, CEO of Whittier Trust. "We work hard to create opportunities and lasting legacies, tailoring our advisory offerings to each client, and we are pleased to hear that the OCBJ considers us to be among the top drivers of growth in our community."

About Whittier Trust

Whittier Trust Company, together with its affiliate, The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (collectively, "Whittier Trust") offers a breadth of financial services and tailored investment strategies designed to meet clients' unique needs, goals, and values and has $19 billion AUA. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast.

