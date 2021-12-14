North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) ("Aurora", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received customer acceptance for an additional 20 DMTM units. The units are in operation at a large top-tier solar cell and module manufacturer based in China.

"This major customer acceptance is a significant step forward for Aurora," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "We also continue to proactively execute our systematic DM product capability and utility enhancements to build on this market validation in order to position the Company for the next buying cycle in 2022."

In addition to the above R&D grant, the Company has received new patent grants related to the DM products. China patent 107112255B and Taiwan patent No. I686598, both entitled "System for Measuring Levels of Radiation Reflecting from Semiconductor Material for Use in Measuring the Dopant Content Thereof" extend the protection of the most recent innovations in our core Infrared sensing Intellectual Property to the Chinese and Taiwanese markets.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis, and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will be a dominant element in the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China, and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

