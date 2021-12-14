Company will add 72MW of IT capacity in Frankfurt and Berlin

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the development of additional campuses in two of its existing strategic EMEA markets. With the continued increase in customer demand for premium hyperscale data center space across Europe, Vantage has broken ground on second campuses in both Frankfurt and Berlin. In addition, the company opened its first campus in Zurich.

In the most sought-after data center market in Europe, Vantage has begun construction of a second Frankfurt campus. This five-acre (two-hectare) campus, located in Raunheim, will provide 40MW of critical IT capacity and total more than 355,000 square feet (33,000 square meters) once complete. The initial phase of this five-story facility is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2022. Vantage is also continuing to develop its flagship Frankfurt campus, located in Offenbach, approximately 30 kilometers from Raunheim. Once fully developed, both campuses will offer hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprise customers a total of 95MW of IT capacity in the Frankfurt region.

Vantage has also begun construction of a second campus in Berlin. Located only 20 kilometers from its first Berlin campus and 10 kilometers from the Brandenburg International Airport, the two-building campus will sit on 12 acres (five hectares) and provide 32MW of critical IT capacity. Both facilities will consist of two stories and feature more than 260,000 square feet (24,000 square meters) combined. The initial phase is scheduled to be operational in the summer of 2022. Development continues at the company's first Berlin campus as well. Once fully developed, both campuses will offer 64MW of IT capacity.

Like all of Vantage's data centers, these new developments will prioritize reliability, sustainability and environmental responsibility and will follow the company's standardized building design, which allows for rapid time to market to meet customer demand. The campuses will employ hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economization using minimal water. This approach, along with other design features, enables Vantage to achieve industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and a water usage efficiency (WUE) of virtually zero. Both new campuses will offer customers renewable energy options and include electric vehicle charging stations, drought-resistant landscaping and motion-sensor LED lighting. Vantage has committed to reaching net zero carbon by 2030 through its comprehensive sustainability program.

"Our new developments in Frankfurt and Berlin are testaments to our significant growth throughout EMEA in less than 24 months in the market," said Antoine Boniface, president, Vantage EMEA. "Our portfolio now consists of nine campuses throughout EMEA, including our recently announced development in South Africa. Demand from our customers continues to increase in these major economic centers, and our ability to scale quickly ensures our sustainable, state-of-the-art facilities will be ready to meet our customers' business needs."

In addition, Vantage recently opened the first of four data centers on its growing Swiss campus sited in Winterthur just 25 kilometers northeast of downtown Zurich. Once fully developed, the seven-acre (three-hectare) campus will offer 40MW of IT capacity to customers.

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

