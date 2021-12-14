BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the acquisition of Nightwatch.js, the popular open-source test automation framework. BrowserStack will work with the Nightwatch team to make Nighwatch.js the de-facto choice for developers. Nightwatch.js will continue to remain open-source and free.

Nightwatch.js, the Node.js powered end-to-end test automation framework, is among the fastest-growing Selenium-based tools with 1 million monthly npm installs and over 10.5k GitHub stars. With its simple syntax and an in-built test runner, developers can run and manage tests without any hassle.

"Partnering with BrowserStack gives us the resources to build for the future and scale Nightwatch to greater heights," said Andrei Rusu, Creator of Nighwatch.js. "Our focus will be to proactively engage with the community for feedback and roll out updates to improve the core experience for developers. We've already launched Nightwatch 2.0 in beta, and we're excited about the next chapter."

Welcoming Nightwatch.js into its family of open-source collaborations, BrowserStack is doubling down on its support for the community and intends to scale such partnerships in the future. BrowserStack's Open Source Team actively participates and contributes to the open-source ecosystem. In addition, through its Open Source Program, BrowserStack has backed over 2,400 open source projects, enabling maintainers and contributors to test their software for free.

"When open-source wins, everyone wins. Many of BrowserStack's own products are built on open-source technologies, and we know first-hand their power to bring significant change," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO of BrowserStack. "With Nightwatch.js, we're taking another step towards our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet-through open and inclusive development."

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. They help Microsoft, Twitter, Barclays, Expedia, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to our Cloud. Their platform provides instant access to 2,500+ real mobile devices and browsers on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel with offices in San Francisco, Mumbai, and Dublin. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com or follow on Twitter @browserstack.

About Nightwatch.js

Nightwatch.js is an integrated, open-source end-to-end testing solution for web applications and websites written in Node.js. Released in 2014, their vision is to deliver a tool packed with everything developers need out of the box to ship bug-free software easily. For more details, visit https://nightwatchjs.org/ or follow on Twitter @nightwatchjs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005737/en/

Contacts:

Ayushi Jain

press@browserstack.com