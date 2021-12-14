Localz Appoint New Head of Customer & Partner Success for Europe

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in last-mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, has today announced a newly appointed Head of Customer & Partner Success for Europe, Colette Shields.



Colette has over 16 years of customer success and account management experience. In her time at Localz, Colette has worked with some of the biggest names in housing, utilities and field service, while also helping small to medium-sized businesses understand where to make the most impact. Passionate about solving problems, Colette has helped these businesses to accelerate their digital transformation, elevate the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies.



In the next phase of growth, Colette will help to continue developing existing and new customer and partner relationships as Localz plans aggressive expansion across the region.

"We have had a successful year of growth across Europe and this comes down to our customer-centric approach. We know that customer expectations have drastically changed, so it is crucial to our continued success that we focus on their changing needs. I am excited to be heading up our customer and partner success programme as we enter this next exciting phase of growth," said Colette Shields, Head of Customer & Partner Success for Europe.

"Our customers and partners are crucial to our success and growth. Colette has been a vital part of the Localz team and it was an easy decision to appoint her as our new head of customer and partner success as we look to grow across Europe. We have aggressive growth plans across Europe for the next year and Colette will lead a critical part of our business to achieve these goals," said Tim Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder at Localz.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of service appointments, offering businesses configurable, bolt-on solutions to make the day of service awesome and keep customers in control.

The Localz modular platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way and multi-party communication, along with instant feedback forms. Localz is proven to reduce no-access rates, call centre volume, follow-up calls and operational time while increasing customer satisfaction.

Industry-leading clients around the world use Localz, including Clarion Housing, Watford Housing Trust, Wates, RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Welsh Water, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.