Greater Than: Garmin joins the FIA Smart Driving Challenge to promote safe and environmentally friendly driving

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), an initiative from Swedish insurtech Greater Than and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), promoting safe and eco-friendly driving, announces a strategic collaboration with world leading GPS navigation technology company Garmin, which will be joining the challenge as the Global Official Timing Partner.

The FIA SDC aims to raise awareness about the impact you have when driving and how you can save lives and our planet by making small changes in the way you drive. The technology, provided by Greater Than, measures every drive in real-time and gives participants a score based on how safe and eco-friendly they drive. It is a tangible measure of their impact and a way to rally motorists around the world to make driving more sustainable.

Starting today and continuing in 2022, the collaboration will rely on a joint effort to increase awareness on safe and sustainable driving, while at the same time helping everyday drivers lower their environmental impact.

"Garmin creates smart products with personal health and the outdoors in focus. Just like us at Greater Than, Garmin provides its customers with the latest technology and inspires people to be their best selves. That's what the FIA SDC is all about as well. We have an amazing opportunity to build a global community with passionate drivers and change the world for the better," says Johanna Forseke, CEO at Greater Than Svenska AB.

Through this innovative global challenge, the participants can learn to lower their CO2-impact. Today, participants from five continents and over 70 countries are participating in the FIA SDC with one goal: winning the title of "World's Smartest Driver."

"The future is smart, and by collaborating with Garmin in the FIA Smart Driving Challenge we know we can make a big difference. With this strategic relationship we are addressing everyday motorists, encouraging them to adopt safer and more eco-friendly behaviour on the road," says Onika Miller, FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism ad interim at the FIA.

Indeed, Garmin sees the collaboration with the FIA SDC as a natural extension for the use of its Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimizer; a device that acts as your personal coach on the track and provides actionable post-session analysis to achieve your full track driving potential.

"There is a parallel between the skills needed for a professional driver on the track and a smart driver on the road as to be a smart driver you need to focus, adapt and be able to anticipate what is up ahead when you handle your vehicle," says Thiemo Weinschenk, head of product management at Garmin. "We want to make everyone a smarter driver, and that's why this is an important initiative for us."

"If every Garmin fan connects their smartphone and car to the FIA SDC, committing to drive smarter in their everyday driving, we will have a massive impact on a global scale," adds Johanna Forseke.

Details about the FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) is a worldwide challenge rewarding smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. The challenge was created by the FIA in collaboration with Greater Than to encourage everyday drivers to adopt smarter, cleaner and safer driving behaviour. The app is free to download and requires only Bluetooth to connect to your car and start driving.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/se/app/fia-sdc/id1425748874

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.leanportal.sdc&gl=SE

CONTACT:

For media inquiries, contact

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer, Greater Than

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

+46 708 884 880

Laure Mercier, Communications manager, the FIA

lmercier@fia.com +33 1 43 12 61 95

Stephanie Le Joncour, SENIOR EMEA Marcom Manager, Garmin

Stephanie.LeJoncour@garmin.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/garmin-joins-the-fia-smart-driving-challenge-to-promote-safe-and-environmentally-friendly-driving,c3472010

The following files are available for download: