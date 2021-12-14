DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.12.2021 / 14:26

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: AIXTRON SE Street: Dornkaulstraße 2 Postal code: 52134 City: Herzogenrath

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Dec 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.07 % 4.99 % 5.06 % 113292020 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0WMPJ6 74558 0 0.07 % 0.00 % Total 74558 0.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1 0 % Certificates 17.12.2021-16.12.2022 17.12.2021-16.12.2022 42798 0.04 % Total 42799 0.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 10.12.2021-20.12.2021 10.12.2021-20.12.2021 Cash 2395312 2.11 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 96239 0.08 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 8638 0.01 % Certificates 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 13982 0.01 % Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 79102 0.07 % Equity Linked Swaps 16.12.2021 16.12.2021 Cash 922806 0.81 % OTC Call Options 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 926753 0.82 % OTC Put Options 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 163593 0.14 % Listed Call Warrants 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 841692 0.74 % Listed Put Warrants 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Until 17.12.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 163593 0.14 % Total 5611710 4.95 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

13 Dec 2021



