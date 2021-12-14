First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 December 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061283009 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before 27,073,681 shares change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 55,250 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after 27,128,931 shares change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: -- 19,523 shares - DKK 4.28 -- 35,727 shares - -DKK 4.67 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel. +45 35 27 50 11 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032520