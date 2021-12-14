Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
GlobeNewswire
14.12.2021 | 14:29
First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 16 December 2021. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:             DK0061283009                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Penneo                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before    27,073,681 shares                 
 change:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:            55,250 shares                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after    27,128,931 shares                 
 change:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:        -- 19,523 shares - DKK 4.28  -- 35,727 shares - 
                -DKK 4.67                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.02                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         196098                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          PENNEO                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel. +45 35 27 50 11

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032520
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
