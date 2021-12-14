The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk Wins FoodBev's World Plant Based Awards in Two Categories

Hope and Sesame® wins "Best Milk Alternative" and "Best Plant-Based Sustainability" with honorable mention in "Best Plant-Based Beverage" category

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that its Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk wins in two FoodBev World Plant Based Award 2021 categories: Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability. Hope and Sesame® also received an honorable mention in the Best Plant-Based Beverage category for its Chocolate Hazelnut flavor.

"Our team is thrilled to win two awards from such a well-recognized and respected player in the food and beverage space," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "The industry and consumer recognition stemming from FoodBev's World Plant Based Awards will further establish Hope and Sesame® as an innovator in the plant-based space, providing nutrient-dense and planet-friendly options for consumers, retailers and more."

The FoodBev World Plant Based Award winners were announced during the Plant Based World Expo in New York last week. Winners were selected by a panel of judges from 110 entries spanning 20 countries and 15 categories. FoodBev's World Plant Based Awards celebrate 2021's new plant-based products along with creativity and innovation in the global food, drinks, plant-based and dairy industries. FoodBev is an industry-leading publication that provides readers with must-know information about food and drink innovation, timely news, industry insights and trends around the world.

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, it's naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks. Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk is vegan, a good source of protein, an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium, is Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, and is free from soy and dairy. All Hope and Sesame® products are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk has received a number of industry awards, including Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant Based Awards.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

