Cato Networks: Cato Delivers Independent Compliance and Security Assessment of Cloud Applications in All-New Cato Management Application

Cato overhauls management application architecture for scale and performance. Improves cloud insight with advanced cloud catalog, conformance verification, and threats dashboard.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, introduced today independent assessments of cloud application regulatory compliance and security capabilities as part of complete re-architecture of the self-service Cato Management Application. More than 103 frontend improvements and a restructured backend event architecture were introduced, enabling Cato to address the scaling and usability needs of the largest and smallest enterprises. Other additions include a Cloud Application catalog, a Threats dashboard, and an Application Analytics dashboard.

"Cato is leading the SASE convergence revolution, and the Cato Management Application embodies that leadership," says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "We're delivering total visibility and control with deep insights powered by a massively scalable big data architecture - without sacrificing the ease of use that so uniquely defines the Cato way."

Cato Convergence at Scale Without Compromising Usability

Since its inception, the Cato management application has converged networking and security into an easy-to-use, self-service SASE management platform. As the SASE market matured, and carriers and large enterprises with tens of thousands of users have turned to Cato, new enterprise requirements needed to be addressed without losing the usability that made Cato the winner of the UX award for design.

Today's changes meet those challenges, delivering a fully redesigned user interface and architecture. The top-level view of the Cato Management Application is fully customizable, enabling very large deployments to see how all edges - sites, mobile users, and cloud assets - connect to and are secured by the Cato SASE Cloud.

With Cato, all customers can quickly change their network and security configurations without waiting for change approval from the provider. Tens of thousands of configuration changes can be implemented simultaneously by thousands of administrators by the Cato Cloud. And as a single application, not another layer of management, Cato provides a consistent look-and-feel and complete data integration across all functional areas of networking, security, and access.

Behind the Cato Management Application is a completely rearchitected backend. Improved query analytics for site metrics and events makes the process more efficient and the interface more responsive even with customer environments generating over 2 billion events per day. A new events pipeline increases the event retrieval volume while allowing NetOps and NetSecOps be more specific and export just the necessary events.

Independent Compliance Rating Revolutionizes Compliance and Security Verification

Cato also added a cloud application catalog with 5,000 of the most common enterprise applications, with thousands more being added every month. For each application, the catalog includes a detailed description of the target app automatically generated by a proprietary data mining service and an independently verified risk score.

The risk score is based on Cato's automated and independent assessment of a cloud application's compliance levels and security capabilities. Machine learning algorithms operating against Cato's massive data lake of flow metadata analyze the actual features applications exhibit on the network. Currently, Cato regulatory compliance verification includes HIPAA, PCI, and SOC 1-3. Security feature verification includes MFA, encryption of data at rest, and SSO.

New Dashboards Identifies Key Threats and Provides Analytics Snapshot

In addition, Cato has added interactive dashboards to the Cato Management Application. The new Threats Dashboard summarizes the insights drawn from Cato's Managed IPS, FWaaS, SWG, and Anti-Malware services. Through a single dashboard, security teams can see the top threats across the enterprise. A dynamic, drill-down timeline allows security teams to gather more insight. Top hosts and users identify the impacted individuals and endpoints.

The Application Dashboard provides an overall view of an enterprise's application analytics. Administrators can easily understand current and historical bandwidth consumption and flow generation by combinations of site, user, application, domain, and categories.

The Cato Management Application is currently available to all customers at no additional charge. To learn more about Cato, visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

