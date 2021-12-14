HMNC Holding GmbH: HMNC Brain Health Names Nir Naor New Chief Financial Officer

--Appointment strengthens Company's global management team, brings vast capital market expertise, unique network in the global financial community, and robust operational industry experience--



--Appointment establishes HMNC's presence in the U.S.--

MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health, ("HMNC" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, announced today the appointment of Nir Naor as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Naor succeeds Rainer Sturm, who will remain with the Company to help ensure a smooth transition.

Based in the U.S., the appointment of Mr. Naor represents an important milestone for the Company and aligns with its ambition to establish a presence in the United States. Mr. Naor is one of several well-regarded industry executives that have joined the HMNC leadership team over the past nine months as the Company prepares for its next phase of growth.

"HMNC is entering a pivotal period that requires a CFO with a proven track record of success. Nir brings to bear a unique combination of Big Pharma and global operational experience, combined with an entrepreneurial spirit and deep capital markets experience that we expect will prove invaluable as we execute against our capital market strategy," said HMNC Brain Health's CEO, Benedikt von Braunmühl.

Most recently, Mr. Naor served as CFO of Arbor Pharmaceuticals, a KKR-backed, U.S.-based pharma company that he helped achieve a successful exit to. His work spans several countries, including Switzerland, Israel, Germany and the U.S., working for leading pharma companies, such as AstraZeneca and UCB Pharma. In his new role, Mr. Naor will be responsible for establishing financial processes and controls based on best practices, liaising with and further establishing an active dialogue with global investors in conjunction with the Company's series B fundraising efforts and working closely with other members of the management team to execute clinical and commercialization strategies.

"The global mental healthcare industry is at an inflection point, with more attention than ever before being focused on advancing treatments capable of addressing the unmet needs of millions of patients suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders," said Mr. Naor. "The work that HMNC is doing in precision psychiatry and companion diagnostics has the potential to disrupt the biopharma industry, and to provide the patient community with radically better treatment options. I look forward to working with our team of leaders and innovators as we drive HMNC Brain Health towards its growth ambitions in the coming years."

HMNC Brain Health's chairman Dr. Franz Humer comments:

"As our focus is increasingly on the U.S. market, we are pleased to welcome Nir Naor as our new CFO based in the US. He is a highly experienced leader with an extensive global network to build further partnerships and accelerate HMNC Brain Health's growth agenda."

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a clinical stage biopharma company pioneering in developing personalized therapies in psychiatry powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.



Media Contacts

Alexander Schmidt (Europe)

+49 151 22 99 39 765

alexander.schmidt@gaulyadvisors.com



Anne Donohoe (U.S.)

+1 212-896-1265

hmnc@kcsa.com

Investor Contact (U.S.)

Tim Regan

+1 347-487-6788