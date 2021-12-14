Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the full migration of its SportNation.com and Vie.bet iGaming sites to its proprietary Idefix platform. Prior to the migration, both iGaming brands had been leveraging a platform from BetConstruct to deliver their iCasino and sportsbook offerings.

"The migration to Idefix is an important milestone for Esports Entertainment Group as it clearly demonstrates our Company's success in technology development and integration as well as our ability to drive operational efficiencies to enhance the profitability of our iGaming brands," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We expect the consolidation of SportNation and Vie onto our proprietary platform will allow both brands to grow their revenue and enable us to cross-sell our offerings to more efficiently maximize player value. I am extremely proud of our entire team for their hard work, and believe this migration provides a repeatable long-term roadmap for further technology rationalization."

The Company acquired the Idefix iCasino technology platform as part of the Lucky Dino transaction it completed in December 2020. Sportsbook capabilities from BetBy were integrated into Idefix in preparation for SportNation.com and Vie.bet to launch with a full online offering of casino, sports betting and esports. This also provides options for the future to integrate the sports and esports offerings into existing brands or launch new brands with the full suite of product offerings.

Furthermore, with the migration to Idefix complete, SportNation.com and Vie.bet customers now have access to a full suite of payment solutions and benefit from Idefix's full player account management system and regulatory features.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

