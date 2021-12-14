NUM Technology Ltd - Known as NUM: NUM LAUNCHES COMPANY DIRECTORY

THE FIRST SERVICE TO TAKE ON THE INTERNET SEARCH GIANTS USING NUM'S NEW TECHNOLOGY

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever struggled to find the phone number of a company on their website? NUM has just launched a new service, Company Directory, that solves the problem and provides company details almost instantly, free of charge. The service can be accessed via a web browser, text message or WhatsApp message.

The technology behind the service is being hailed as a step change in how data can be delivered online. It avoids the gatekeepers of the web, like Google, and gives users additional privacy as it offers untracked, anonymous access to data with no advertising.

Developers of the apps we all use have previously had to build databases of company information by crawling the web themselves; or use a paid, restricted, rate-limited service offered by the gatekeepers of the web. With NUM, any organisation can update their data and all directories using the data will automatically have the latest information.

Elliott Brown, inventor of the NUM protocol and founder of NUM Technology, which is the company behind Company Directory explained: "What we're providing is machine-readable data direct to devices, apps and services used by customers. NUM is a response to the limitations imposed by the gatekeepers of the web, that have crawled, scraped and harvested data and locked it up in proprietary databases, then built privacy-compromising apps, services and entire ecosystems on top of that data. By making access to this data unlimited, unrestricted and free for everyone forever, we're levelling the playing field."

NUM Technology is funded by UK angel investment and has won numerous InnovateUK Grants. Company Directory is the first service to use the new technology.

You can access the new service at https://CompanyDirectory.uk or by WhatsApp or text +44 7481 341331 or by scanning a QR code using your smartphone - just send a company name to get started.