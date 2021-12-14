Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") has granted an aggregate of 650,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to regulatory acceptance. These incentive stock options are exercisable at $0.37 per share for a period of five years.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 deferred share units, ("DSUs") to the directors of the Company and 75,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to employees and consultants of the Company. The DSUs and RSUs are governed by the Company's RSU/DSU Plan and will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 154 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

1-866-RDG-NVAU (734-6828) - toll free

info@ridgelineminerals.com

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107560