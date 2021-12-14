Datasoft Group: Launch of Datasoft Smartforms Bridges the Gap in Onboarding for Foreign Exchange and Cross-Border Payments Firms

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021, an innovative digital solution designed to streamline customer onboarding for foreign exchange brokers, cross-border payment firms and money services businesses (MSBs). Substandard customer experiences and arduous onboarding journeys remain a common industry pain spot which results in needless friction and customer attrition. Datasoft Smartforms leverages cutting-edge Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and carefully crafted customer journeys to allow firms to modernize with digital compliance assets while delighting new customers with a smooth onboarding journey.



"Much of the FX and payments space remains a high-touch, high-service industry. Particularly for firms performing third party cross-border payments, the industry shoulders steep compliance obligations making onboarding an onerous process," said Rahim Harji, CEO at Datasoft. "Datasoft Smartforms solves the customer experience by allowing the front-office to collaborate with the applicant and drive an effortless digital onboarding journey. Smartforms also delivers a strong business experience to compliance stakeholders by embedding elite regulatory technology into the workflow."

By aligning the front-office with the compliance department, Datasoft Smartforms can onboard clients more efficiently from application to account opening, while ensuring compliance across channels, products, and jurisdiction without compromising the customer journey.

About Datasoft

Datasoft is a fintech company with a proven reputation for innovation and service excellence in the foreign exchange and international payments software space. Datasoft's flagship platform, FxOffice, delivers end-to-end enterprise capability unifying FX dealing, risk management solutions, compliance, global payment solutions and finance into a single platform. Financial institutions of all sizes across North America, Europe and Australia run on FxOffice. Datasoft is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For more information visit www.datasoft.global