MHHC Enterprises Inc. Announces David Hexter as Chief Financial Officer

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.("MHHC") or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. David Hexter as the Company's CFO effective October 1, 2021.

Mr. Hexter is a Certified Professional Accountant ("CPA") with over 20 years of experience in developing, leading, and advising public and private corporations through their daily operating activities as well as on complex restructurings, mergers, acquisitions, capital markets transactions and SEC reporting requirements.

David has a B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University and an MS in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University. Since 2005, David has consulted for and been the CFO of several privately held and small public companies. Prior to this, David was an Audit Manager at Weinberg and Company, P.A. for several years and an Accountant at Ahearn Jasco & Company, P.A. He has been working with MHHC in a consulting capacity since January 2021, successfully guiding the Company through their initial 2-year audit for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

"David Hexter brings significant hands-on expertise and technical knowledge to the Company in all aspects of corporate finance and accounting," said Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises "We look forward to David formally joining our organization as we work to aggressively execute our exciting business plan and strategically build our executive team" added Hawley.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc, the company's wholly owned e-commerce subsidiary that intends to simplify e-Commerce through its revolutionary FiNDiNG technology by matching consumers with optimal products based on the fundamental criteria of wants, needs, and budget. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

