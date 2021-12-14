Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - ABCO SOLAR, Inc. (OTC Pink: ABCE) announced that the Company has identified a large number of high quality, high-yield, late stage solar and other alternative energy assets or projects in the USA and various countries throughout the world. After many years of building, managing, and operating solar electrical production facilities, we are determined to invest and acquire ownership of these operating assets in the near future. In order to implement this plan, we have filed an S-1 registration statement to raise the funds that are required to make these initial investments. Our advisors have indicated that they expect to introduce us to persons or institutions to acquire blocks of stock from the shares being offered ["Funding"]. We expect initial investments to occur in the spring of 2022 or sooner.

In addition, we intend to locate, build or buy energy projects in Arizona that we can own and manage for the electrical revenue stream and asset value appreciation that will enhance our balance sheet and income potential for the future ["New Acquisitions"]. We expect to use a portion of the proceeds from the Funding to pay for the New Acquisitions which are also expected to occur in the spring of 2022 or sooner.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service.

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

