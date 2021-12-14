Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary), innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the installation of its Passive Portal at the Florence County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina.

The Company is pleased to announce the Agreement between the Florence County Sheriff's Office of Florence County SC for the Installation of its Zero Radiation Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector and its EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) at the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham, SC as directed by Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

DTII's President & CEO, Mr. Merrill W. Moses together with Mr. Jonathan Silver, the Company's National Marketing Director, Mr. David King, the Company's Eastern Seaboard Representative and the Company's Technical Director, Mr. Rick Fluck will travel to Florence County SC for the scheduled installation and Press Ceremony at the Detention Center in Effingham, SC.

This Installation of the Passive Portal was made possible through the services of Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media which is in charge of organizing the two-day event at Florence County SC. A Video Company and Photographer will be present to memorialize the event.

"I am very pleased and excited to be present at our second installation of our Passive Portal that brings more safety and a sense of 'Peace' to the citizens of Florence County SC," said Merrill Moses, the Company's president.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring the Company's Passive Scanning Technology and Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

The Passive Portal Zero-Radiation gateway is DTII's newest model in production and ready for the market.

The EBT Station recognizes elevated body temperatures, with an option for mask warning as well as Contact tracing.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107577