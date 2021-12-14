Leaseweb's dedicated servers and global network of data centers deliver increased reliability and scalability to support Xe.works' digital advertising platform and future business growth

Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, today announced that Xe.works, a global, multi-directional media company that buys and sells digital advertising space for websites and mobile apps, selected Leaseweb as the exclusive Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider for its global advertising technology network serving customers in the U.S., Europe, Israel and Asia-Pacific region.

Xe.works operates a digital advertising platform based on Real-Time Bidding (RTB) technology, which enables the buying and selling of online ad impressions through an automated auction-based model. RTB allows multiple advertisers to bid on a publisher's ad inventory, with the entire transaction taking place in a matter of milliseconds. Even just a few seconds in system lag could result in a suboptimal user experience and lost revenue for the business.

Given the fast pace and high-volume demands of RTB, Xe.works was in search of a hosting partner to provide a highly reliable and easily scalable infrastructure solution. The company selected Leaseweb's Dedicated Servers, which allows it to customize its services and access Leaseweb's large data center coverage, which is important as it looks to scale its business globally.

Leaseweb's Dedicated Servers provide high performance at an affordable price. Each Leaseweb Dedicated Server is tailored to deliver an organization's every need.

Xe.works also required a high level of support to help with provisioning, backup and recovery during campaigns, which must handle millions of requests per day from its global customer base. Leaseweb's strong support capabilities were unmatched and have become a vital asset to Xe.works, allowing both the company to focus on its core activities and its own IT team to be more proactive and responsive.

"Leaseweb has proven to be an essential partner for our business, providing us with the technology and support we need and the data center coverage we expect," said Xe.works CEO Dan Areshkovych. "Utilizing the additional resources of Leaseweb's Dedicated Server solution has enabled us to process more orders in less time, significantly improving our performance and giving us a competitive edge in the marketplace."

"Xe.works recognized that in order to serve its customers the most timely and impactful advertising opportunities, it needed its infrastructure to be not only reliable, but properly sized and optimized to meet current and future demand," said Brian Sullivan, Account Manager at Leaseweb. "Leaseweb's enterprise-class solutions and customer-focused approach have helped power Xe.works' business, and we are honored to be their provider of choice as they continue to scale their growing platform."

To view the full case study on the Leaseweb website, please click here.

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 20,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 23 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 10 Tbps.

Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. ("Leaseweb Netherlands"), Leaseweb USA, Inc. ("Leaseweb USA"), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD ("Leaseweb Asia"), Leaseweb CDN B.V. ("Leaseweb CDN"), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH ("Leaseweb Germany"), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. ("Leaseweb Australia") and Leaseweb UK Ltd ("Leaseweb UK"), Leaseweb Japan KK ("Leaseweb Japan"), Leaseweb Hong Kong LTD ("Leaseweb Hong Kong") and iWeb Technologies Inc. ("iWeb Canada").

For more information visit: www.leaseweb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005294/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Leaseweb

973-641-1359

leaseweb@touchdownpr.com