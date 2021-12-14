Dragon Kart Launches Mainnet to Shape the Future of 3D Racing Game with Blockchain Technology

Dragon Kart is the first 3D skill-based racing battle game developed by Vietnamese based on blockchain technology. The characters appearing in the game are inspired by the Pikalong series of famous Vietnamese artist, Thang Fly.

SAINT VINCENT and the GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Dragon Kart has officially launched its mainnet on December 12th. The Dragon Kart team has been working very hard on the game's development for 6 months. The combination of the blockchain team, the game team and also marketing team has been very effective so that Dragon Kart could launch the game on Beta Test from December 6th till now. Although Dragon Kart released only 1000 NFT Combos for the Beta Test, over 5000 people have registered, in which 3500 people are actively trying the game in practice mode, excitedly waiting for further NFT distribution in the time to come. They also launched a bug bounty event and published Beta Test to the community in early December to get feedback and are now rushing to prepare for the mainnet release.

The first $KART token public sale has finished and the token is now listed on the Gate.io exchange and PancakeSwap.Besides, the NFT sale was hosted by the NFTb and Binance NFT market. 1,000 Dragon Kart NFT mystery boxes were sold out in a short time. The Dragon Kart community has been growing fast. The game now has more than 96k followers on Twitter and 94k members on Telegram.

With the release of the Dragon Kart mainnet, players can enter the game with both Practice Mode and PvC Mode. About the Practice Mode, Dragon Kart recognizes that paying before playing is a form of limiting the expansion and development of games to traditional players who want to experience NFT games. Therefore, Dragon Kart decided that all players will not need to pay any cost to participate in the game. When starting to participate in Dragon Kart, new players will receive a default character and a default racing car to participate in the racing "arena" of Dragon Kart. Each completed race, the player will receive exp to level up, with each certain level, the player will unlock new characters or items to be able to receive (free characters and items cannot be traded on the marketplace). This launch introduces PvC Mode where players will participate in conquering races on different planets, with each race the player will compete with pre-programmed (AI) racers. For each race won, players will receive rewards by $KART token.

Pham Van Phuong, the founder, and CEO of Dragon Kart, commented on the release, stating, "We're very proud of what Dragon Kart has achieved till date and overwhelmed with the love and support received from the community. With the launch of the Dragon Kart mainnet, the perspective of the international market towards Vietnamese game startups has been somewhat changed. At the same time, it also shows that the practical application of blockchain technology in life is increasingly improving."

About Dragon Kart

Dragon Kart is a 3D battle racing game built on the Binance Smart Chain, the characters in the game are taken from a popular Pikalong series by a Vietnamese well-known artist named Thang Fly. Dragon Kart is an NFT game built with Play-to-Earn and Free-to-Play mechanism which allow players to have a space to play games, entertain and relieve stress as well as have more chances to earn income while playing game Gameplay of Dragon Kart is considered as an "arena" of life and death when it requires players to combine their driving skills with the use of individual character skills.

Website: https://dragonkart.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dragonkartcom

Telegram announcements: https://t.me/dragonkart_channel

Medium: https://medium.com/@DragonKartcom

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/DragonKartCom/

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZPmFVqAF

