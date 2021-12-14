Vaco: MorganFranklin Named as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / MorganFranklin Consulting , A Vaco Company, a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting" report.[1]

According to the report, "The supply chain strategy, planning and operations consulting market is transforming. Providers are shifting delivery models in response to external disruptive forces and customer demand for increased speed to value. Supply chain leaders can use this Market Guide to ?nd the right consulting ?rm."

Key findings from Gartner Market Guide also note that "demand for supply chain consulting services is up signi?cantly, with a rebound that started in September 2020 and is continuing through 2021."

MorganFranklin's supply chain practice, previously known as Plantensive, helps companies define their supply chain strategy, as well as their business strategy - and then develop an actionable roadmap to bring it to life, enabling organizations to realize measurable value. The company embeds industry best practices into client systems, operations, and processes to provide systemic value. As part of its methodology, MorganFranklin provides clients with a toolkit containing a full set of project deliverables, templates, and models.

"Our strategy and advisory services have been a main focus for our firm as a foundation for years," said Dan Luttner, managing director at MorganFranklin. "In our opinion, Gartner recognizing us in this Market Guide reinforces our commitment to this service for our clients."

Additionally, the Market Guide states that "asset-backed consulting and alternative delivery models such as business process as a service (BPaaS) continue to be developed and deployed, representing an opportunity to accelerate the deployment of improved capabilities."

"This has been a tremendous growth year for our Planning-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering," said Derek Cesarz, managing director at MorganFranklin. "Companies are realizing the investment into this service is allowing them the time to focus on the more pressing supply chain initiatives, especially this year."

MorganFranklin's supply chain PaaS solution is an outsourced and collaborative planning solution that allows clients to focus on other key business initiatives. When companies don't have the time and resources to manage a planning system, MorganFranklin can offer supplemental support for forecasting, inventory management, supply planning, purchasing, and assessing key performance indicators (KPIs). This service allows experienced planners to run their planning solution in its entirety or as a supplement to their planning teams.

Earlier this year, MorganFranklin announced plans to add supply chain services through the re-alignment of Plantensive under the MorganFranklin brand. MorganFranklin and Plantensive already work together extensively as sister companies to execute consulting projects across retail, distribution, CPG, and manufacturing verticals. This re-alignment represents a unique opportunity to accelerate growth for each business while enhancing the experience for mutual clients and targets.

"We consider having oursupply chain practice recognized in this 2021 Gartner Market Guide truly an honor," said Chris Mann, managing partner and CEO of MorganFranklin Consulting. "Companies across many industries are facing unprecedented supply chain challenges, and we are proud of the work our team delivers to meet these critical demands of our clients. We are excited to continue investing in the growth and expansion of our supply chain practice."

1Gartner, "Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting," Michael Dominy, November 10, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MorganFranklin Consulting :

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, supply chain and business objectives. The firm's supply chain practice provides supply chain and retail planning solutions to many Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com .

Contacts:

Todd Smith

Deane | Smith

615-202-7944

todd@deanesmith.agency

Andrew Moses

MorganFranklin Consulting

703-564-7525

andrew.moses@morganfranklin.com

SOURCE: Vaco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677291/MorganFranklin-Named-as-a-Representative-Vendor-in-2021-GartnerR-Market-Guide-for-Supply-Chain-Strategy-Planning-and-Operations-Consulting