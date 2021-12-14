On average, Canadians spend $530 on Christmas each year

Following a challenging year, 32% of people plan to spend less in 2021

For 57% of Canadians, Christmas is still the favourite holiday, but pressure to spend lots of money remains

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Approximately one-third of Canadians who celebrate Christmas plan to spend less throughout the festive season this year, according to new research by Party Casino Canada.*

Families typically spend $530 on Christmas each year, but 32% say they plan to spend less in 2021 following a difficult year. This aligns with spending trends for other important annual events such as birthdays and anniversaries, on which nearly two in five (37%) report to have spent less on throughout the course of 2021. Fewer than one in five people (17%) intend to spend more this Christmas, possibly feeling that a challenging 2021 justifies the expense of a more special Christmas than normal.

Residents of Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon Territory are set to 'splash the cash' the most this Christmas, with nearly half (45%) saying they plan to spend more than usual and more than double the number of people (36%) looking to splurge more than $1,000.

The same regions have been more extravagant with other celebrations during the year too, with nearly three times the number of people spending more than any other part of Canada.

By contrast, residents of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta are tightening their belts the most, with two in five (40%) cutting their Christmas budgets.

Christmas is the favourite celebration of the year for the majority of Canadians overall (57%) although Hallowe'en is also among the more popular events.

The annual Christmas dinner is Canada's favourite Yuletide tradition for nearly three in five people (58%), with those in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick enjoying it the most - 60% of residents reported as their top tradition, while those in Quebec and Ontario appear to be the most generous, having more people (50%) than any other region who claim that giving gifts is their favourite part of the season.

They are also the most likely to get into the Christmas spirit the soonest, with 41% putting their tree and decorations up a full month or more before December 25.

Overall, spending quality time with family and friends is the thing most Canadians are looking forward to, followed by eating and drinking, exchanging presents and taking a well-earned break from work.

Meanwhile, when it comes to their least favourite elements of Christmas, feeling pressure to spend a lot of money is reported as the most troubling for a quarter of people (25%), along with putting on weight and hearing the same Christmas songs endlessly during the period.

Party Casino marketing manager, David Winter, said: "With Christmas reported by the majority of Canadians as being their favourite annual celebration, it's perhaps no surprise that people put aside a budget for it. But, after a difficult 2021 during which many have had to tighten their belts across the board, it's also no massive surprise that a good deal of people are having to cut back this year."

"With the pressure to spend on Christmas weighing heavy on many peoples' minds, it could be that simply treasuring the extra time with family and friends takes more of a centre stage this year."

*All data provided - Onepoll survey of 2000 Canadian residents who celebrate Christmas, nationally representative; survey carried out November 2021

Contact Details

Intelligiants Ltd

J Cain

media@intelligiants.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107585