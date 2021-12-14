Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two binding Heads of Agreements with respect to, on the one hand, a mining concession contract (the "Concession Contract") owned by titleholders (the "Titleholders") and on the other hand, an application (the "Application") for a mining concession contract, owned by an individual applicant and its nominees (the "Applicants"). The properties underlying the Concession Contract and the Application are, in each case, located proximal to the Company's Guintär copper and gold project in Antioquia Department, Colombia.

The Heads of Agreements contain the following basic terms:

An initial payment (the " Option Payment ") of, in the case of the Concession Contract USD$150,000 and in the case of the Application USD$100,000, which provides Royal Road with the exclusive right to earn an 80% interest in the Concession Contract and in the Application, respectively

A subsequent payment, in the case of the Concession Contract, of a further USD$100,000 once certain regulatory approvals are attained and, in the case of the Application, a further USD$150,000 on the conversion of the Application to a concession contract

In the case of the Concession Contract, Royal Road will be responsible for all properly incurred obligations, liabilities, expenses and regulatory costs related with regulatory approvals up to a capped limit of USD$500,000

At any point following the Option Payment, Royal Road may exercise its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Concession Contract by making a one-time payment of USD$2.25 million and in the Application by making a one-time payment of USD$1.125 million

In both cases, the 20% interest retained by the Titleholders and the Applicants, respectively, will be free carried until a successful feasibility study is delivered in connection with or incorporating the relevant property, at which point this interest will be converted to a 2% net smelter returns royalty in relation to metals extracted from the underlying properties, which may be purchased by Royal Road for USD$20 million in the case of the Concession Contract and USD$10 million in the case of the Application

Royal Road shall have a right of first refusal on any sale of either of the 20% interests up until the point of conversion to a net smelter royalty

The terms and conditions set forth in the Heads of Agreements create binding legal obligations on the parties. The parties will enter into Definitive Agreements which shall be based upon and incorporate the form and substance of these Heads of Agreements.

"These local alliances are in line with the Company's strategy of substantial community collaboration" said Raul Farfan, Royal Road's Executive Director, Sustainability. "Our custody over such local mineral developments will ensure the application of world's best practices in respect of the environment and surrounding communities".

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



