BTS Group AB, a leading global strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Company by Training Industry.

With decades of experience in the assessment and industrial/organizational psychology space, BTS's assessment team leverages customized business simulations to create the best assessments possible. BTS's offerings range from individual and group assessment to executive coaching, action planning, enhanced 360-degree feedback and more. BTS assessments are digitally-enabled, highly contextual experiences grounded in scientific research, providing psychological and psychometric rigor in delivery, process, and evaluation, and can be administered onsite or remotely, providing effective assessments from anywhere in the world. 2021 experiments to BTS assessments include gamified simulation with competency scoring, situational judgment tests embedded in gamified delivery, and Ipsative scoring in trait and mindset diagnostic.

Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Companies List was based on:

Diversity of assessment capabilities.

Quality of evaluation techniques.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact.

Strength of clients and geographical reach.

Company size and growth potential.

"It is an honor to be named one of Training Industry's Top 20 Assessments and Evaluation Companies," said David Bernal, Head of BTS Assessments. "We are excited to continue developing new assessment technologies and advancing these capabilities in the future."

BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people to do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

To learn more, click here.

