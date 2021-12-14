The Vopak Moda Houston terminal is the first greenfield terminal in the Port of Houston in more than a decade.

Positioned to become the premier U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia terminaling hub.

The only waterborne ammonia terminal in the Port of Houston with deepwater capabilities.

The state-of-the-art terminal is directly connected via pipeline to Houston's petrochemical complex.

Vopak Moda Houston, LLC today announced that its marine terminal in the Port of Houston is fully operational. Formed in 2016, Vopak Moda Houston is a joint venture between Royal Vopak and Moda Midstream. Strategically located in Houston's refining and petrochemical corridor and in close proximity to multiple ammonia, hydrogen and nitrogen pipelines, Vopak Moda Houston is the first greenfield terminal development in the Port of Houston in more than a decade. Designed to handle very large gas carriers (VLGCs), as well as smaller vessels and barges, Vopak Moda Houston is the only waterborne ammonia terminal in the Port of Houston with deepwater capabilities. The terminal has existing permits for additional berthing positions. Vopak Moda Houston is directly connected via pipeline to the Port of Houston petrochemical complex, the nation's largest and world's second-largest petrochemical complex.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005318/en/

The waterfront at the Vopak Moda Houston terminal. Shown here: barge and vessel unloading and two 15,000 metric ton ammonia storage tanks. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to bring the Vopak Moda Houston terminal into full service together with our partner Royal Vopak, our customers and other stakeholders," Moda Midstream CEO and Founder Jonathan Z. Ackerman said. "In today's world, supply chains must be resilient and sustainable.With the ability to safely and reliably transport ammonia and other pressurized gases for our current and future customers, Vopak Moda Houston is a vital link in the new energy transition supply chain. We are in active discussions with customers to provide logistics solutions for low-carbon products, including storage and handling of green and blue ammonia, hydrogen and low-carbon bunkering. Thanks to the determination, hard work and collaboration amongst the teams since its formation, Vopak Moda Houston is well positioned to become the premier low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen terminaling hub on the U.S. Gulf Coast."

Vopak Americas President Chris Robblee added, "We are excited with this successful cooperation with Moda. This very well fits Vopak's strategy of developing new infrastructure solutions for products like ammonia. Our expertise and our presence in the main industrial clusters makes us well-equipped to actively contribute to the development of new supply chains for the energy and feedstocks of the future."

Ammonia already serves an important role in society by supplying vital components to chemical manufacturing and in fertilizers as a nutrient for the foods we grow. Ammonia is expected to become even more important in the future as it will be used as the preferred carrier for storing and transporting low-carbon hydrogen. In addition, ammonia has growing applications in power cells, power generation and ship bunkering.

Vopak Moda Houston also operates a unit train rail loop served by all three main rail lines. Vopak Moda Houston has completed construction of its rail infrastructure for the storage and handling of pressurized gas for a global energy company.

Vopak Moda Houston Terminal: Key Metrics

Fully automated terminal incorporating the latest safety technology

Newly constructed deepwater dock employing state-of-the-art marine unloading and loading arms

Current tanks: 2 x 15,000 metric ton tanks for refrigerated ammonia storage

Current capacity: 30,000 total metric tons

Pressurized bullet tanks: 5

Total bullet tank capacity: 14,285 barrels

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy and feedstock systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.

About Moda Midstream, LLC

Moda Midstream, LLC develops advantaged and sophisticated infrastructure for storing and handling liquids products that are essential to our economy and our way of life. Moda helps customers increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their supply chains. Moda's mission is to be the logistics and terminaling provider of choice by delivering safe, reliable and sustainable solutions. Moda is backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream. In October 2021, Modaclosed on the sale of its Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC) to Enbridge. MIEC, now known as the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, is the largest crude oil export terminal in the U.S. Please visit www.modamidstream.com.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005318/en/

Contacts:

Casey Nikoloric, Managing Principal

TEN|10 Group, LLC

303.433.4397, x101 o

303.507.0510 m

casey.nikoloric@ten10group.com