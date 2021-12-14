Fast-Growing Low-Code Consultancy Firm Reveals Digitalization Trends That Will Shape Businesses in 2022

CLEVR, the low-code and no-code Software-with-a-Service provider, today announced its list of four technology predictions, all of which reflect the shifting digital landscape. As one of Mendix's longest standing low-code go-to-market partners, CLEVR helps organizations achieve greater organizational agility, improve customer satisfaction and reduce technical debt.

"The ongoing pandemic demonstrates that businesses must continue to practice an extreme form of Agile to ensure business continuity," said Angelique Schouten, CEO of CLEVR. "Meanwhile, more organizations are becoming digital-first because that's what their customers expect. However, the definition of 'digital' continues to evolve in interesting ways that will become even more evident in 2022."

Following are the 2022 predictions from CLEVR's executive staff.

1. Digital experiences will be built faster and be of higher quality.

Customers expect companies to provide them with more than a mobile or web application. They want experiences similar to those provided by Google and Amazon. While time to market can provide a competitive advantage, quality is equally important for B2C and B2B organizations that want to attract new customers and employees and retain existing ones.

"Quality will become even more important than before. Not only do we need to deliver value faster, we need to make sure the quality is flawless," said Wouter Van Dee, manager of professional services at CLEVR. "At a minimum, we'll see low-code support for DevSecOps which helps ensure security or maybe even DevQualOps which assures security, performance and stability."

2. The developer shortage will become even more pronounced

Creating and maintaining a digital business requires developers and IT professionals who understand how the tech stack works. However, since the pandemic accelerated digital transformations and digital-first business strategies, there simply aren't enough professional developers to keep companies competitive moving forward.

"Gartner expects that four out of five products and services will be built by people who work outside the IT environment," said Schouten. "The only practical way to make that happen is to take advantage of low-code and no-code platforms which enables business and IT to collaborate on innovation and making ideas real."

3. Enterprises will use low-code and no-code in tandem to accelerate innovation

Low-code platforms were designed for professional developers. No-code platforms target "citizen developers" who are power users working in lines of business. If those platforms share a common code base, like Mendix, then professional developers can easily finish or enhance the work citizen developers started versus rewriting those applications completely. Low-code automation will also help accelerate innovation by shortening the time it takes to build proofs of concept (POCs), products, and services.

"In 2022, more organizations will realize that low-code and no-code can accelerate and help scale innovation and growth hacking. In fact, Garter expects 75% of enterprise applications will be built with low-code," said Van Dee. "Mixing and matching low-code platforms from multiple vendors slows software development and release velocity. One of the reasons CLEVR is growing so quickly is that clients and prospects recognize the benefits of using no-code and low-code solutions and tooling made by the company based on the Mendix platform."

4. Business workflows will become self-learning

Low-code and no-code will help more organizations build dynamic business processes that are self-learning. Rather than needing an advanced data science degree or a Ph.D. in statistics to take advantage of AI and machine learning, professional and citizen developers will be able to use the visual tools low-code and no-code platforms provide to self-learning business workflows. In manufacturing, digital twins will become the norm with some of them capable of acting autonomously.

"We expect to see automated factories that have fully-defined digital twins which are created, simulated, verified and connected to robotic production," said Magnus Normann, tribe lead PLM at CLEVR. "Low-code and no-code will also enable fully integrated solutions for industry manufacturers by bridging key domain solutions such as product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and manufacturing execution systems (MES) with low-code developed apps that have rich business logic."

Learn more about CLEVR or connect with CLEVR on LinkedIn

About CLEVR

CLEVR is the low-code and no-code Software-with-a-Service (SwaS) solutions provider and Mendix's largest global expert partner. Managers overseeing the digitalization of their companies need skilled and experienced developers to help extract all the value and benefits available from low- and no-code development tools. CLEVR operates in 18 countries with a team of 250 people and supplies over 400 customers, including Continental, ING, eXp Realty, Siemens Financial Services, Achmea, Monuta, Rituals, Cargolux, Nutricia, Kongsberg Marine, Eneco, Stella Fietsen, Mondi Group and T-Systems with solutions, services and tooling. Volpi Capital supports CLEVR's buy-and-build strategy since 2019. Visit www.clevr.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005411/en/

Contacts:

For more information or an interview please contact:

Emily Roberts

PRforCLEVR@bospar.com

+1 (480) 243-5786

or

Jeroen Coenen

jcoenen@clevr.com

+31 611 953 601