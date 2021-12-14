H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management, announced that one of its affiliates acquired Standard Hidraulica ("STH" or the "Company"), an international industrial group with a leading presence in the plumbing supplies category, previously part of industrial technology company Aalberts N.V. which is listed at the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. H.I.G. plans to accelerate the Company's growth and lead a consolidation in its core markets.

STH is headquartered in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona, Spain), and operates subsidiaries in Pinto (Madrid, Spain), United Kingdom (Leigh, Greater Manchester), South Africa (Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town), and Greece (Acharnes, Athens).

Jaime Bergel, Managing Director of H.I.G. Spain, said: "We are committed to supporting the senior leadership team of STH in achieving their ambitious business plan which should translate in substantial growth over the coming years. As part of the transaction, H.I.G. will support STH in its transition to an independent company while accelerating its customer-focused expansion in the local and international markets."

Jaume Llacuna, CEO of STH said: "The investment by H.I.G. is great news for STH and its stakeholders. STH is recognised as one of the market leaders across many of our businesses and the categories that we operate in. I am very excited to work with the team at H.I.G. to capitalise on the enormous potential for growth we have within our local and international geographies. We are well positioned to push forward with our plans for organic and inorganic growth. Our collective commitment, energy and passion will be at the heart of our future success. Together with H.I.G., we look forward to building an even stronger business in the coming years."

About Standard Hidraulica

STH was founded in 1975 in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona). With a philosophy based on product quality, customer service, constant technological research and respect for the environment, STH has become a reference partner in the water and gas connection and control, kitchen and bathroom taps in both residential and non-residential areas, and civil works such as water and gas distribution networks. STH is certified with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. For more information, please refer to the STH website: https://www.standardhidraulica.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

H.I.G. European Capital Partners Spain is a legally independent advisor to H.I.G. Capital LLC, H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners, L.P., H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners II, L.P. and H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners III, L.P.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006022/en/

Contacts:

Jaime Bergel

Managing Director

jbergel@higcapital.com



H.I.G. Capital

Antonio Maura 4 4th Floor

28014 Madrid

P +34 91 737 50 50

www.higcapital.com