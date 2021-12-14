DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Disposal of Southfields Property

14 December 2021

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Disposal of Southfields Property

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing investor and developer, are pleased to announce that it has completed on the sale its residential property in Southfields for GBP662,500 reflecting a premium of 1.9 percent to its valuation as dated 31 March 2020.

The sale is in line with the Company's strategy, outlined in May 2021, to sell its Private Rental Sector ("PRS") portfolio and reinvest the processed in Specialist Supported Housing.

Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures REIT plc commented:

"We're pleased to have completed on the sale of the final PRS property. We are actively looking to reinvestment in Specialist Supported Housing opportunities which have to date increased our net asset value and revenue.

We are finalising the marketing materials for our housing solution for individuals with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) which will launch in the new year."

ENDS

