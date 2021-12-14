Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
WKN: A2DHJM ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.12.2021 | 15:31
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Disposal of Southfields Property

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Disposal of Southfields Property

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Disposal of Southfields Property 14-Dec-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

14 December 2021

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Disposal of Southfields Property

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing investor and developer, are pleased to announce that it has completed on the sale its residential property in Southfields for GBP662,500 reflecting a premium of 1.9 percent to its valuation as dated 31 March 2020.

The sale is in line with the Company's strategy, outlined in May 2021, to sell its Private Rental Sector ("PRS") portfolio and reinvest the processed in Specialist Supported Housing.

Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures REIT plc commented:

"We're pleased to have completed on the sale of the final PRS property. We are actively looking to reinvestment in Specialist Supported Housing opportunities which have to date increased our net asset value and revenue.

We are finalising the marketing materials for our housing solution for individuals with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) which will launch in the new year."

ENDS

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 130162 
EQS News ID:  1257743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2021 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.