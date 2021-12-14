Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Dr. Reuter Investor Relations ("Dr. Reuter") to assist with investor relations activities (the "IR") in German speaking capital market regions (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). Dr. Reuter's work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries.

The Agreement begins on December 13, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, CoinAnalyst will pay the IR a total of €5,780 per month.

Dr. Reuter has been active in the public markets since 2006, specializing in the European capital markets offering services in the areas of financial PR, institutional IR and retail IR. Dr. Reuter has extensive and long-standing experience in building sustainable relationships in the capital markets for its clients.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging. A mobile version and professional terminal are in development with expected availability in Q1, 2022. The platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in prices depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. The platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech

